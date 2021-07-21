There's still time to visit the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes. And when you do, you can get a discount on a ticket to Lagoon!

This annual event has a long-standing tradition of displaying a variety of spectacular homes and introducing exciting new trends to attendees in the Northern Wasatch Utah area.

The Parade of Homes runs through July 24, 2021:

Monday through Thursday, 3pm to 9pm

Fridays & Saturdays from 10am to 9pm

Closed on Sunday

Ticket cost is $15 per person. Children four years of age and under may enter for FREE.

Get $2 off a Parade of Homes ticket by using the promo code "FOX13". Get tickets through this website or you can download the app by searching for "Northern Wasatch Parade" for your ultimate digital guide to everything related to the Parade of Homes.

You can also get $10 off a single day or season passport at Lagoon when you show Lagoon your Parade of Homes ticket!

While at Lagoon, you can visit the student-built tiny home that is on display at the amusement park.

For more information please visit northernwasatchparade.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @northernwasatchparade.

