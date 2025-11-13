These recipes include skin-loving ingredients to feed your complexion.

November is Healthy Skin Month so we wanted to feature recipe that include skin-loving ingredients to feed your complexion.

Sheila Patterson, RD, CDCES, says key nutrients like vitamins C, E, zinc and healthy fats play key roles in collagen production, hydration and protecting skin from damage.

She shared recipes that will help you have that healthy glow!

Berry Chia Parfait (Greek yogurt, berries, chia seeds, granola)

Why It Works for Skin Health

Vitamin C (from berries): Supports collagen production and helps reduce oxidative stress.

Omega-2 fatty acids, zinc, anti-oxidants: (from chia seeds) Protects skin cells from damage, support collagen production, reduce inflammation.

Probiotics (in yogurt): Supports gut health, which is closely linked to clearer skin.

Protein (in yogurt): Provides amino acids for skin structure and repair.

Citrus & Shredded Carrots Kale Salad (clementine slices, shredded carrots, kale, almond slices, olive oil)

Why It Works for Skin Health

Vitamin C (from clementines & lemon): Boosts collagen production, brightens skin, and helps reduce oxidative stress.

Beta-carotene (from kale and carrots): Converts to vitamin A, promoting cell renewal and an even complexion.

Healthy fats (olive oil): Keep skin hydrated and improve elasticity.

Vitamin E, Zinc & antioxidants (from almonds): Support healing, reduce inflammation and protect against environmental damage. Vitamin E helps retain the skin's moisture barrier.

Lemon, Ginger Bone Broth

Why It Works for Skin Health

Collagen + Amino Acids (from broth): Bone broth is rich in collagen-building amino acids like glycine and proline, which help maintain skin elasticity and smoothness.

Vitamin C (from lemon): Supports collagen synthesis and brightens skin.

Antioxidants (from ginger and turmeric): Help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress that can accelerate skin aging.

Hydration: Warm, mineral-rich broth supports overall hydration for healthy, plump skin.

Cucumber Mint Infused Spa Water

Why It Works for Skin Health

Hydration is key for supple, plump skin.

Antioxidants (from cucumber and mint) help reduce puffiness and inflammation.

Encourages fluid intake, supporting overall skin moisture balance.

Remember, nutrition is one part of healthy skin. Other important factors include wearing sunscreen regularly, get adequate sleep, have a regular skincare routine, manage stress and avoid smoking.

Try some of these items to treat your skin to a Happy & Healthy Skin Month!

You can get more from Sheila at thesugardietitian.com and on Instagram @thesugardietitian.

