This is a healthy and simple-to-make meal

Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, joined us with an simple-to-make meal that's healthy and delicious too.
It's Sun-dried Tomato & Olive Tuna Salad served in an Avocado.
Ingredients
2 cans albacore tuna, drained
4-5 sun-dried tomatoes, small diced
1/4 cup sliced olives
2 tablespoons parsley, minced
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
3 avocados, halved and pitted
2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
olive oil drizzle and coarse sea salt for garnish
Instructions
In a small bowl combine tuna, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, parsley, garlic and onion salt, mayonnaise and stir to combine.
Set avocado halves flesh side up on serving platter.
Place a scoop of tuna salad on each avocado half, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with parmesan cheese, and coarse sea salt.
You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.