This is a healthy and simple-to-make meal

Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, joined us with an simple-to-make meal that's healthy and delicious too.

It's Sun-dried Tomato & Olive Tuna Salad served in an Avocado.

Ingredients

2 cans albacore tuna, drained

4-5 sun-dried tomatoes, small diced

1/4 cup sliced olives

2 tablespoons parsley, minced

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon onion salt

2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise

3 avocados, halved and pitted

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese

olive oil drizzle and coarse sea salt for garnish

Instructions

In a small bowl combine tuna, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, parsley, garlic and onion salt, mayonnaise and stir to combine.

Set avocado halves flesh side up on serving platter.

Place a scoop of tuna salad on each avocado half, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with parmesan cheese, and coarse sea salt.

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

