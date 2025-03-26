Watch Now
The Place

Actions

This is a healthy and simple-to-make meal

Sun-dried Tomato & Olive Tuna Salad in Avocado recipe
This is a delicious and simple-to-make recipe by Cooking with Ruthie.
Posted

Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, joined us with an simple-to-make meal that's healthy and delicious too.

It's Sun-dried Tomato & Olive Tuna Salad served in an Avocado.

Ingredients
2 cans albacore tuna, drained
4-5 sun-dried tomatoes, small diced
1/4 cup sliced olives
2 tablespoons parsley, minced
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
3 avocados, halved and pitted
2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
olive oil drizzle and coarse sea salt for garnish

Instructions

In a small bowl combine tuna, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, parsley, garlic and onion salt, mayonnaise and stir to combine.

Set avocado halves flesh side up on serving platter.

Place a scoop of tuna salad on each avocado half, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with parmesan cheese, and coarse sea salt.

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere