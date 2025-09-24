Utah high school students have been learning about Navy careers through mixed reality

The Navy is a highly-skilled, technologically advanced military force and offers a breadth and depth of career opportunities.

Whether one is seeking a career that requires physical strength or cerebral skills – or both – life in the Navy provides a transformational experience filled with adventure, teamwork, and support.

Since the start of 2025, the Navy has been showcasing career opportunities to high schools, college and universities though leading-edge mixed reality called the Strike Group.

The experience was designed to showcase Navy STEM careers, from nuclear engineering and aviation to special warfare and medicine.

The Strike Group provides users with a fully immersive, hands-on look into the technology and teamwork that are central to every role in the Navy. The Strike Group is as realistic as it gets.

The Navy has been showcasing it to Salt Lake City-area high school students at the recent Utah STEM fest, and at Clearfield High School and Copper Hills High School.

You can learn more at Navy.com.