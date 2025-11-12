"Warm the Soles" provides new shoes to kids who might otherwise go without

America First Charitable Foundation is kicking off the 31st Annual Warm the Soles program, which provides new shoes to kids who might otherwise go without during the holidays.

This beloved initiative is designed to bring comfort, joy, and peace through a brand-new pair of shoes to children in need.

Thanks to the generosity of members and community donations, last year America First was able to donate more than 4,000 pairs of new shoes to children in need to 48 different schools and organizations across Utah and wherever America first does business.

This year the goal is simple but powerful: To make sure no child goes without a reliable pair of shoes.

Dave Nellis, with America First, says worn out or ill-fitting shoes can cause foot pain, blisters, and infections especially during colder months.

Children without proper footwear often skip school, particularly in bad weather, impacting their learning and social development.

Many students feel embarrassed or excluded due to the condition of their shoes, affecting their self-esteem and classroom participation.

The simple gift of new shoes can help a child feel seen, supported, and empowered to succeed.

Warm the Soles is going now through December 31, 2025.

For in-kind donations- members, employees, and community at large can drop off new tennis shoes to any one of the 87 convenient Utah America First branch locations.

For members making monetary donations- online banking or mobile banking transfer, the account number that you will use is 5502281, savings account only, last name: AFCU.

Or for non- members they can donate at americafirst.com/donate.