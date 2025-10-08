"We are the Tigers" is a campy pop-rock musical that tackles serious teen topics

"We are the Tigers" is a campy pop-rock musical that tackles series topics like addiction, bullying and relationships.

It will be on stage for the first time in Utah at MadKing's Fellowship Theater.

The plot is around the Tigers cheerleading team meeting for their annual sleepover and friendships are challenged, secrets are revealed and a murderer is on the loose!

MadKing Productions was founded in 2020 and is a small family-owned theater company.

They obtained their own space in January of 2025 at The Gateway and this will be their fourth production there.

It's primarily a female-produced show and the cast is nine women and one man.

The show will run October 17 to November 2 with evening performances at 7:30 and matinees at 2:30.

You can learn more at madkingproductionslc.com