"(W)hole: My Journey to W" shares a story of surviving childhood sexual abuse.

"(W)hole: My Journey to W" is a memoir rooted in truth by author Amber Washington.

She says the book shares her experience surviving childhood sexual abuse, reclaiming her voice, and learning how to heal in real time.

Amber says she wrote it for survivors and also for anyone who wants to understand trauma, its impact and the path toward wholeness.

She also built her company "Whole Heals" during the writing process when she realized how her personal story was already transforming conversations at her work.

Amber says, "The company was shaped by my real experiences in the corporate world — sharing my story, creating the Share Your Story initiative, and witnessing how healing can transform a workplace."

She says a major part of "Whole Heals" was inspired by harmful experiences, reaching out to HR or managers for help and being met with responses that were triggering.

Now she teaches organizations what trauma actually looks like from behaviors, responses, shutdowns, over-functioning, perfectionism, conflict, burnout, communication issues and more.

They teach leaders how their words and body language can trigger, shame or retraumatize someone.

It's made for all industries from tech to retail, education to hospitality healthcare government and more.

You can learn more at wholeheals.com.