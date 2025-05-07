Why you'll be getting a bag in the mail, and what you're being asked to do with it

If you haven't already, you'll be getting a bag along with your mail this week for the 2025 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable and nutritious food items using the bag they receive.

Some of the most needed food items include canned meats, peanut butter, and boxed

meals.

Letter carriers will pick up the donations on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Please have them out by your mailbox by 9am.

Ginette Bott, President & CEO of Utah Food Bank, says this Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive helps stock the shelves of emergency food pantries statewide at a crucial time of increased demand as school gets out and many children are without access to school meal programs, putting additional strain on already tight budgets.

This national food drive is one of the largest single-day food drives, both locally and nationally.

Collected bags will then be delivered to Utah Food Bank and its statewide network of 270 partner food pantries statewide.

All donations will be distributed to food pantries in your local area, and donations made within your community will stay in that community.

If you prefer to support the effort financially, visit utahfoodbank.org for further information.