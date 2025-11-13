You can experience one of the world's most iconic destinations without leaving SLC

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Machu Picchu VR is an immersive virtual reality experience that transports guests to one of the world's most iconic destinations — the ancient Incan citadel of Machu Picchu — without ever leaving Salt Lake City.

Using state-of-the-art virtual reality, guests are transported to Peru to explore the Sacred Valley, wander archaeological ruins in stunning 360°, and immerse themselves in the history of the Inca civilization.

The experience combines cutting-edge VR technology, multisensory effects, and a cinematic narrative that lets visitors walk through temples, terraces, and pathways just as they exist in Peru.

The pop-up is located at the City Creek Center and tickets are available at feverup.com.

