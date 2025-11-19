You can get your complete holiday fix at "Christmas Spectacular, SPECTACULAR"

Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Christmas Spectacular, SPECTACULAR" is the perfect event to fill your heart and soul with the Christmas spirit this Holiday season!

Why go to endless Christmas productions when you can get your complete Holiday Fix in one show?

See excerpts from A Christmas Carol, It's A Wonderful Life, The Nutcracker, Elf, A Christmas Story, White Christmas and The Rockettes– just to name a few!

"What Odyssey did for Halloween with Thriller – we've done for Christmas," says Odyssey Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager, creator of the production.

It's a one stop - show stopping performance that is sure to get your Christmas show attendance done in a jam-packed performance.

You can get your tickets at odysseydance.com.