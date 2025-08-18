You pick your own flowers at The Utah Flower Farm in Layton

The Flower Farm in Layton gives visitors a unique way to create their own personalized bouquets.

The U-Pick invites guests to immerse themselves in the rows and rows of blossoms, selecting the ones they want.

Owner Tami Marchant says she started the farm about three years ago after a friend had given her flowers for different occasions, and she realized how much they can mean to people.

She explained to Morgan Saxton that they have a jar or vases you can fill up, or you can also bring your own vase to the farm.

You don't need a reservation, just drop by anytime Monday through Saturday between 8am and 9pm.

They also host events like a flower centerpiece class which is coming up, and there are still some spots available for that.

They also have date nights (the upcoming one is sold out, but watch for others).

You can learn more at flowerfarmut.com and on Instagram @theflowerfarmut.