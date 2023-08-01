Watch Now
The Place

Actions

You still have time to visit these fun spots before summer is over

Highlights of Summer
Lori Thompson, a fun mom to 8 boys, joined us with some of her highlights of summer and they are all places you can visit too.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 15:17:19-04

Lori Thompson is a "Fun Mom to 8 Boys" and she knows the best places to go for a little family fun time. Here's a list of things she recommends doing before summer ends.

Wardle Fields Regional Park

Rocky Mouth Trail

International Peace Gardens

Creekside Park

You can follow Lori on Instagram @lorisfablife and on her website lorisbucketlist.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere