You still have time to visit these fun spots before summer is over
Highlights of Summer
Lori Thompson, a fun mom to 8 boys, joined us with some of her highlights of summer and they are all places you can visit too.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 15:17:19-04
Lori Thompson is a "Fun Mom to 8 Boys" and she knows the best places to go for a little family fun time. Here's a list of things she recommends doing before summer ends.
Wardle Fields Regional Park
Rocky Mouth Trail
International Peace Gardens
Creekside Park
You can follow Lori on Instagram @lorisfablife and on her website lorisbucketlist.com.
