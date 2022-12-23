Zulily has the perfect products to start your new year off right

It’s no secret that the holidays are a stressful time for moms.

New research from online retailer Zulily shows that the majority of moms estimate they spend more than 75 hours total on holiday tasks, which could lead many to feelings of “festive fatigue.”

With a new year right around the corner, lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joined us with some tips and products to help us combat festive fatigue with some of the most popular resolutions.

Kathy featured products for sleep, those who will be hitting the gym, products for those who want to freshen up their beauty routine, and organization products,

Download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com for products like these and right now, Zulily is providing 1,000 moms with $40 each in Zulily credit through its new “Magic for Moms” initiative.