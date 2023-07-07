Walmart Plus Week is almost here—but there are early deals you can get right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Walmart wants shoppers to know that Amazon Prime Day is not this month’s only big sales event. Walmart Plus Week kicks off July 10, runs through July 13 and promises steady discounts to rival Amazon’s two-day event.

Previously, Walmart ran a similar sales promotion called Deals for Days to compete with the online shopping frenzy of Amazon Prime Day (and with early deals ahead of Prime Day). After taking a break in the summer of 2022, Walmart decided to jump back into the ring against Amazon with a new event that will slash prices on products in every department.

Adobe

MORE: Buy a $50 Amazon gift card, get $5 in Prime Day credits

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, though, Walmart Plus Week discounts apply to all shoppers, not just members of the Walmart+ program.

However, Walmart+ members will get exclusive access to sale prices at noon EDT on July 10. Then, starting at 9 a.m. EDT on July 11, all Walmart customers can take advantage of the deals.

If you want to jump in on the exclusive Walmart+ sales, sign up for a Walmart+ membership before July 10. You get the first 30 days for free. After the trial period ends, the membership costs $12.95 a month.

You don’t have to wait for some great deals at Walmart until next week, though. As a warm-up to Walmart Plus Week, the retailer has hundreds of deals on its website that you can pick up now.

Here is a rundown on just some of the savings you can get before Walmart Plus Week begins on July 10.

This metal storage shed is one of Walmart’s most popular deals this summer. It’s a perfect, compact shelter to store your outdoor tools, furniture, lawnmowers or anything else you want to keep out of the sun and weather. The galvanized steel is rust-proof and blocks the sun’s damaging UV rays.

Buy the Syngar 6′ x 4′ Outdoor Storage Shed from Walmart for $265.99 (was $699.99).

Make your kids’ summer with this deeply discounted trampoline with a built-in basketball hoop. Slam dunks will be easier than ever!

The trampoline also comes with a ladder and a safety net to keep bouncers safe with its no-gap enclosure system.

Buy the SEGMART 10′ Trampoline with Basketball Hoop at Walmart for $172.99 (was $499.99).

Elevate your cooking skills and style with this 9-piece granite cookware set. It comes with two frying pans, two casserole dishes, sauté pan and a saucepan.

You’ll save $150 off the regular retail price with this sale.

The granite surface keeps foods from sticking, and the magnetic conductive bases keep heating even to avoid uneven cooking.

Buy the Carote 9-Piece Granite Cookware Set from Walmart for $69.99 (was $220).

MORE: Take $1,000 off this 5-person hot tub at Sam’s Club

Upgrade your bed this summer with a new set of deep-pocket sheets.

The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and 2 pillowcases made from 100% microfiber linen that is wrinkle-resistant while feeling soft and cool against the skin.

Buy Clara Clark Queen-Sized Microfiber Sheet Set at Walmart for $14.99 (was $45.99).

If you have a student needing a laptop for the upcoming school year, this incredible deal may be the best option this summer.

You will save $790 (75%) on this SGIN laptop installed with Windows 11 and an Intel Celeron processor. The 128 GB hard drive provides plenty of storage for documents, photos and music.

And a 15.6-inch screen allows plenty of workspace for multiple windows for easy navigation.

Buy the SGIN 15.6-in. Laptop Computer from Walmart for $259.99 (was $1,049.99).

This compact and lightweight Bissel vacuum makes cleanup a breeze.

The bagless chamber is easy to empty, and you don’t have to handle messy bags.

Because it’s smaller and lightweight, the vacuum is easy to maneuver around any room. A trio of attachments (dusting brush, extension wand and crevice tool) makes those hard-to-reach places easily accessible.

Buy the BISSEL Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum at Walmart for $44.98 (was $64).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.