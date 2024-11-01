1st weekend of November will be stormy!

After a break today, another storm will move in this weekend. Widespread valley rain & mountain snow is expected along with much cooler temperatures by Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy with afternoon & evening rain showers. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs: Near 60.

