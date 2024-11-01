1st weekend of November will be stormy!

Watch Now
After a break today, another storm will move in this weekend. Widespread valley rain & mountain snow is expected along with much cooler temperatures by Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 40s.
Saturday:  Cloudy with afternoon & evening rain showers.  Highs:  Low 50s.
Sunday:  Rainy & cooler.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 60s.
Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
Saturday:  Mostly cloudy & cooler with a slight chance of showers.  Highs:  Near 60.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain.  Highs:  Near 60.
