A beautiful late summer day!

Warm and dry weather will continue through the rest of the week. Southwesterly flow will result in gusty afternoon winds across southern and western on Thursday and Friday and could lead to an increase in fire danger. There's a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms Saturday, before a strong cold front ushers much cooler air in for early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. South winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.