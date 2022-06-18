Watch
Weather

Actions

A blustery weekend

Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 11:58:12-04

As a cool front approaches the state, expect winds to remain high across the state.  Several warnings in place due to the winds where high fire danger will still be a big focus. 

Moisture moving in across eastern Utah will give rise to scattered thunderstorms across the east.  Temperatures start dropping on Saturday with a bigger temperature swing on Sunday.   

Winds start decreasing tomorrow across northern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Windy and dusty. Highs: Low 90s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy . Highs: Mid 70s.

St. George

Saturday: Dusty. Highs: Mid 90s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere