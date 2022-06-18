A blustery weekend

As a cool front approaches the state, expect winds to remain high across the state. Several warnings in place due to the winds where high fire danger will still be a big focus.

Moisture moving in across eastern Utah will give rise to scattered thunderstorms across the east. Temperatures start dropping on Saturday with a bigger temperature swing on Sunday.

Winds start decreasing tomorrow across northern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Windy and dusty. Highs: Low 90s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy . Highs: Mid 70s.

St. George

Saturday: Dusty. Highs: Mid 90s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 80s.