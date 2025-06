Not as hot or windy today, but the break won't last long. Hot, dry, & windy again by Thursday w/ increasing fire danger. Record heat is possible, but much cooler weather expected by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

