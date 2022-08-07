Watch Now
A break from the rain

Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 07, 2022
High pressure building across the state and drier air has moved in. This will allow for sunny conditions statewide for Sunday and keep conditions dry through Tuesday.

Monsoon moisture returns for mid week giving the state a better chance for rain and afternoon thunderstorms.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Clear and hot. Highs: Near 102.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 102.

