A drying trend is expected across Utah the next few days with only isolated t-storms popping up, mainly over NE Utah & SW Wyoming. Monsoonal moisture will move back in over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.