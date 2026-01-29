A break from the storms, but not the inversions

Yesterday's storm was a fast-mover! But it did bring a few inches of valley & mountain snow yesterday. With low-level moisture in place behind the storm, widespread fog has developed mainly from Salt Lake County stretching north into Idaho. Patchy fog will likely stick around through mid-morning and then erode by midday.

Clouds will increase across the north later this afternoon & evening as storm moves well north of Utah.

High pressure will bring warmer, dry weather through the weekend with temps climbing about 10-15 degrees above average. Valley inversions will develop with increasing haze. If inversions become strong enough, it could keep some valleys cooler than expected.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy after patchy morning fog. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Becoming cloudy this evening, then clearing off by morning. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app