A break from the storms... for now

High pressure in place for the weekend as we get a break from the storms.

There is a weak storm that will hit Northern Utah late Sunday through Monday morning. This will mainly bring mountain snow showers.

However, a bigger storm behind it quickly moves in for Tuesday bringing statewide precipitation.

For now, it looks like that bigger storm will bring rain in the valleys and several inches of snow for the mountains.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.