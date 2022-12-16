A break from the storms, not the cold!

After several days of stormy weather, we're finally getting a break from the snow!

A very cold airmass is in place behind our recent series of storms. Some of the coldest temperatures so far this season are expected over the next few days!

Valley inversions will become increasingly likely by early next week, resulting in patchy fog and poor air quality.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & cold! Highs: Upper 20s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 13.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.