Chance of snow tonight; Better air quality tomorrow

After a big improvement in air quality at the end of last week, haze started to build again over the weekend. Luckily, it doesn't look like it'll stick around long.

A weak storm will send a cold front across the area tonight. That should be enough to break up building inversions and push out most pollution that's been building.

There's a chance of snow across Northern and Central Utah tonight, but whatever we get will be very light. Flurries will be possible in the valleys with mountains only picking up 1-3 inches of snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of snow flurries after midnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.