A chilly day; Inversions develop again

High pressure will keep it dry & gradually warm things up the next few days. Weak inversions are possible before a fast-moving storm moves through on Thursday into Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds & flurries. Highs: upper 30s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app