A chilly day; Inversions develop again

High pressure will keep it dry & gradually warm things up the next few days. Weak inversions are possible before a fast-moving storm moves through on Thursday into Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds & flurries. Highs: upper 30s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app