A chilly day; Inversions develop again

High pressure will keep it dry & gradually warm things up the next few days. Weak inversions are possible before a fast-moving storm moves through on Thursday into Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds & flurries. Highs: upper 30s. 

Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear & cold.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 50.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear & cold.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
