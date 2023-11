You don't need the umbrella, but grab a good coat! Cold air is in place behind a departing storm today. High pressure will bring a gradual warming trend through early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. NW winds 15-25 mph near the canyons, gusts above 40 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Canyon winds decreasing. Lows: Mid 30s.