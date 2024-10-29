A fall storm looks like winter!

A cold storm will bring widespread valley rain & mtn. snow through Wed. morning. After a bit of a break Thursday & Friday, another round of wet weather will move into northern Utah this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy & colder with rain & snow in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Rain & snow showers. Much colder by morning with temps near freezing. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Rainy & much cooler. Highs: Near 60.



Tuesday Night: Clear & much colder. Lows: Upper 30s.

