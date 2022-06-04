Watch
A few clouds with some sprinkles

Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 12:36:04-04

A couple of cool fronts move through the state for the weekend with a different outcome than last weekend.  A slight change in temperatures with only a few sprinkles expected. 

We will keep temperatures above normal with a slight cool down on Sunday.  Could see some showers overnight Sunday night through Monday across northern Utah. 

Expect hot and dry for next week

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Saturday Night: Some clouds. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Mid 90s

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: near 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

