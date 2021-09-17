A few more days of Summer, but get ready for Fall-like weather!

Southwest flow will keep it warm and dry again today. A storm system will slide north across the area tomorrow and bring a chance of showers & thunderstorms. Winds will increase on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front that'll move in on Sunday evening. Temperatures behind the front on Monday will be much colder and make it feel more like late October than mid-September!
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday: Sunny & windy. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph. Highs: Near 80.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & thunderstorms. Lows: Near 70.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.