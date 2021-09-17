Watch
A few more days of Summer, but get ready for Fall-like weather!

Posted at 5:42 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 07:52:17-04

Southwest flow will keep it warm and dry again today. A storm system will slide north across the area tomorrow and bring a chance of showers & thunderstorms. Winds will increase on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front that'll move in on Sunday evening. Temperatures behind the front on Monday will be much colder and make it feel more like late October than mid-September!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Sunny & windy. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & thunderstorms. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

