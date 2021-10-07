A few more showers today; Colder storms are on the way!

After a lull early in the day, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. These are most likely in the far north and over the mountains. A strong storm will approach the area tonight and slowly move through on Friday and Saturday. Widespread precipitation is expected, with the heaviest rain falling across Northern Utah. Temperatures will drop well below average. After a break on Sunday, an even colder storm will move in early next week that could bring a mix of rain and snow all the way down to the valley floors.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs: Low 70s.

Thursday Night: Becoming cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

