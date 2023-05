Late day showers & thunderstorms are still possible over the next few days, but mainly along and over the mountains. High pressure will build this week and bring some very warm weather!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.