A few northern showers; Hot weekend ahead

Posted at 5:23 AM, Jul 07, 2023
Isolated showers & t-storms could pop up along a stalled frontal boundary in the north again today. It'll still be hot, dry, and breezy in the south. Very hot all across the area this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 101.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Near 102.

Sunday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Near 104.

