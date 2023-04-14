A few showers still possible; Warmer & dry weekend

The weather has been a roller-coaster ride this week...and it's not over yet!

Rain & snow showers could linger along the Colorado border before tapering off this afternoon. Snow showers could also pop up over the Northern Mountains today.

Otherwise, high pressure building over Utah this weekend will bring warmer, dry weather. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s along the Wasatch Front by the end of the weekend. And while that's not as warm as earlier this week, runoff from melting snow will increase again. Rivers & creeks will be running high, fast, and cold.

The warm spell won't last long. It'll be showery and cooler by next Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.