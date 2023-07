Isolated showers & thunderstorms could pop up at times across the north through Friday. It'll stay hot, dry, & windy across the south. The windiest days are expected today and Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers. Highs: Low 90s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny, hot, & breezy with patchy smoke in the afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 103.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.