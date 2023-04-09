A gorgeous Easter Sunday

High pressure building as temperatures are on the rise. Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with high temperatures about 5 degrees above average.

Warmer temps to start the week off with no storms moving in until Thursday. The next cold front will bring temps back down to the 50's and a chance of rain showers for northern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 60's.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear . Lows: Low 40's.

Monday. Sunny and mild. Highs: Mid 70's.