A gorgeous Easter Sunday

High pressure building as temperatures are on the rise. Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with high temperatures about 5 degrees above average.
Warmer temps to start the week off with no storms moving in until Thursday. The next cold front will bring temps back down to the 50's and a chance of rain showers for northern Utah.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 60's.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear . Lows: Low 40's.
Monday. Sunny and mild. Highs: Mid 70's.
St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40's.
Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Upper 80's