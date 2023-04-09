Watch Now
A gorgeous Easter Sunday

Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 09, 2023
High pressure building as temperatures are on the rise. Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with high temperatures about 5 degrees above average.

Warmer temps to start the week off with no storms moving in until Thursday. The next cold front will bring temps back down to the 50's and a chance of rain showers for northern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 60's.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear . Lows: Low 40's.
Monday. Sunny and mild. Highs: Mid 70's.

St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40's.
Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Upper 80's

