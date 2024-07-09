A hot July day; Temps keep climbing

High pressure building over Utah will bring dangerously hot temperatures this week. First to the south, then across the north during the second half of the week.

Fire danger remains high across the higher terrain of Central Utah. Smoke from wildfires will mainly drift across southwest and south central Utah today. More smoke will drift into Northern Utah later in the week.

Record heat is likely this week, but as high pressure continues to drift east, temps will drop slightly by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s,



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 112



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Near 80.