A hot week ahead!

Get ready for another hot day! High pressure building over the interior west will keep it hot and dry over the next several days. The highest temperatures are expected this weekend.

Otherwise, a weak weather system that brought showers & thunderstorms across NE Utah overnight is moving east, with most showers expected to end by mid-morning.

Breezy SW winds could create pockets of blowing dust across the south today, with patchy smoke from Arizona wildfires possibly drifting into SE Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. South winds 10-15 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 103.



Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.