A little monsoon moisture

With high pressure near the four corners area, monsoon moisture reappears for the weekend.

This will bring scattered afternoon thunderstorms for central and southern Utah with the Southern Wasatch Front seeing a slight risk for rain.

However, it will be drier next week as temperatures warm up.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly cloudy with 20% chance for rain. Highs: Low 90s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated T-storm. Highs: Upper 90s.

Saturday Night: Overnight rain. Lows: Upper 70s.

Sunday: 30% Chance of rain. Highs: Upper 90s.

