A little rain & snow, but a big drop in temperatures!

A weakening cold front will bring light showers to Northern Utah in the morning. An inch or two of snow is possible in the mountains above 6,500 feet. The main impact will be cold air moving in behind the front. Temperatures will likely drop below freezing across all but far Southern Utah tomorrow morning. Along much of the Wasatch Front, it'll be the first freeze of the season.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy with light rain in the morning, then become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Afternoon temps: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & much colder. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.