A mild February day; Storms on the horizon

In spite of the groundhog's prediction a few days ago, it certainly feels like an early spring!

High pressure building over the west will keep it mild and dry the rest of the week with temperatures running as much as 10 to 20 degrees above average! Unfortunately, with inversions building, valley haze will be increasing with moderate air quality expected.

High pressure will weaken and slide east of Utah this weekend. That will open the door for a series of weather systems to bring cooler, wet weather early next week. There's a chance of valley rain and mountain snow across northern Utah on Monday. The storm might not have a lot of moisture to work with, so amounts could be modest.

There's still a lot of uncertainty regarding timing and strength, but there's at least the potential for more moist storms to move through later in the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app