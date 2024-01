High pressure will keep it mild, dry, & hazy through the middle of the week.

A storm moving in Thursday will break up the inversion and bring valley rain/mountain snow through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Upper 60s.



Tuesday: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.