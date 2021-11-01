Watch
A mild Monday; More rain is on the way!

The first day of November will be mild, with temperatures similar to what they were over the weekend. The next weather system will cross the area late tonight into Tuesday, bringing a round of valley rain and high elevation snow to northern Utah. It will dry out during the middle of the week, with more rain possible again by Thursday night.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.

