A mixed bag for the weekend

Another disturbance will be moving in for western and northern Utah for Saturday.

This will produce scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms from central to northern Utah and those showers will linger into the evening.

The focus turns to central and eastern Utah for Sunday. More afternoon showers expected for northern and central Utah for Monday through Wednesday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80.

Saturday Night: Early evening thunderstorms. Lows: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.