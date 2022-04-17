A nice break for Easter Sunday

After a stormy start to the weekend, some pleasant weather is expected for your Sunday celebrations and to start the week off.

High pressure builds in with drier conditions and temperatures warming through Monday. A weak system grazes northern Utah on Tuesday with a more potent storm expected by the end of the week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.