A nice break from the storms

After a stormy start to the weekend, some pleasant weather is expected for your Sunday and to start the week off.

There is a chance for some scattered showers for eastern Utah for Sunday afternoon and for the Wasatch Back.

High pressure builds in with drier conditions and temperatures warming through the week. A weak system grazes northern Utah on Friday bringing some scattered rain briefly.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 80.

