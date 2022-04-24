Watch
Weather

Actions

A nice break from the storms

Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 11:41:20-04

After a stormy start to the weekend, some pleasant weather is expected for your Sunday and to start the week off.

There is a chance for some scattered showers for eastern Utah for Sunday afternoon and for the Wasatch Back.

High pressure builds in with drier conditions and temperatures warming through the week. A weak system grazes northern Utah on Friday bringing some scattered rain briefly.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere