A nice break from the storms

After a stormy start to the weekend, some pleasant weather is expected for your Sunday and to start the week off.
There is a chance for some scattered showers for eastern Utah for Sunday afternoon and for the Wasatch Back.
High pressure builds in with drier conditions and temperatures warming through the week. A weak system grazes northern Utah on Friday bringing some scattered rain briefly.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.
St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 80.