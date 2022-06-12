Watch
A nice cool down

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 14:17:28-04

A strong cold front moves in tonight through tomorrow. Strong southwesterly winds will be in place today with RED FLAG WARNINGS in effect across southern Utah.

A big drop in temperatures expected for tomorrow with a chance for scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms for northern Utah. The heat will return by Thursday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday Night: Showers. Lows: Near 60.

Monday: Scattered rain. Highs: Upper 60s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Mid 90s.

