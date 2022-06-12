A nice cool down

A strong cold front moves in tonight through tomorrow. Strong southwesterly winds will be in place today with RED FLAG WARNINGS in effect across southern Utah.
A big drop in temperatures expected for tomorrow with a chance for scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms for northern Utah. The heat will return by Thursday.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 90s.
Sunday Night: Showers. Lows: Near 60.
Monday: Scattered rain. Highs: Upper 60s.
St. George
Sunday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Near 105.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Mid 90s.