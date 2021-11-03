A nice fall warm-up the next few days!

Patchy fog is possible in the far north and some of the mountain valleys in the morning. High pressure will bring mild & dry conditions through the rest of the week. A weak weather system will brush by on Thursday evening, but stay far enough north for just a few clouds to drift across Northern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.