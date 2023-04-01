A quick break and then another storm

Some clouds and winds for Saturday but no threat of showers except for extreme Northern Utah. A few scattered rain showers for Sunday for Northern Utah.

The next winter cold front hits early Monday morning bringing heavy snow with 1-3 feet of snow for the mountains of northern Utah and several inches for the central mountains thru Tuesday.

After that big hurdle, an extended break.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Near 60

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low 40s.

Sunday: Scattered rain and breezy. Highs: Low 50s.