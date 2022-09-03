A repeat of the heat

A high pressure cooker still in place across the state where heat advisories and warnings will remain in effect.

Conditions stay dry over the next several days as record breaking temperatures will be felt for the holiday weekend until the middle of the week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 103.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and still hot. Highs: Near 102.

St. George

Saturday: Very hot. Highs: Near 108.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Very hot. Highs: Near 105.