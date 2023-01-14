A series of storms

Three storms are lining up to move in over the next 6 days.

The first storm hits this afternoon through Sunday. This storm will bring a mixture of rain and snow for the valleys and once again significant mountain snow.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS will be in effect for all Utah mountains with 12-18 inches expected. The brunt of this storm hits central and southern Utah.

Another storm hits late Monday through Tuesday. This will be a colder storm and bring more valley snow.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Cloudy with afternoon rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

Saturday Night: Rain/snow mix Lows: Near 35.

Sunday: Rain/snow. Highs: Low 40s.

St. George

Saturday: Cloudy with afternoon rain. Highs: Low 50s.

Saturday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

Sunday: Heavy Rain. Highs: Near 50.